Life After Lockup's Lacey and Shane Whitlow Welcome Daughter Summer Rayne: 'Perfect Rainbow Baby'

The arrival of their baby girl aired during the season 3 finale of WE tv's Life After Lockup

It's a girl!

Life After Lockup's Lacey and Shane Whitlow welcomed daughter Summer Rayne Whitlow, with her arrival airing during an emotional two-part season 3 finale of the WE tv series on Friday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are absolutely in love with baby Summer Rayne. She's the perfect rainbow baby. She's truly heaven sent and we are so happy," Lacey says, sharing photos from the delivery room exclusively with PEOPLE.

During this season of Life After Lockup Lacey and Shane documented their road to pregnancy, including numerous rounds of IVF.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Image zoom Credit: WE Tv

Image zoom Credit: WE Tv

Lacey announced her pregnancy news in November on Instagram, writing days later alongside an ultrasound image of the baby on the way: "I love you little one 😍 being pregnant this time has been one of the most challenging pregnancies yet! But I am so thankful we have a healthy baby."