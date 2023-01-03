Liev Schreiber Enjoys a Father-and-Son Trip in Nassau with Sasha, 15: 'So Proud'

Liev Schreiber and his son Sasha, 15, indulged in Bahamian vacation, where Sasha officially became a certified diver

By
Published on January 3, 2023 09:15 PM
Photo credit: Baha Mar working hed:Liev Schreiber has a father son trip with sasha
Photo: Baha Mar

Liev Schreiber and his son Sasha are soaking in the sun and the waves in Nassau.

The A Small Light actor, 55, and his son Sasha, 15, indulged in a father-and-son vacation at the Baha Mar resort in Nassau, the Bahamas.

Schreiber happily relaxed poolside at Beach Club, which has stunning views of Cable Beach and took on the Baha Bay waterpark.

He and Sasha, whom he shares with ex Naomi Watts, battled it out in mini golf and swam in Stuart's Cove and Sasha even got Padi certified so he could go scuba diving with his dad.

All that fun clearly helped the pair work up an appetite with them enjoying meals from renowned butcher Dario Cecchini at the resort's steakhouse Carna, oceanfront seafood dishes from celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson, as well as Cinko, a Kosher Asian Latino grill. Katsuya and Cleo Mediterraneo were included on the duo's list of eateries during their tropical getaway.

On Instagram, Schreiber shared photos of their trip as well as Sasha getting certified as a diver.

"So proud… Like a fish," he wrote alongside photos of Sasha in the water rocking his gear.

Earlier this week, the actor shared footage of Sasha just after he completed his open-water dive.

Liev Schreiber Enjoys a Father-and-Son Trip in Nassau with Sasha, 15: 'So Proud'
Baha Mar

Making a relatable comment, Schreiber told Sasha, "I don't want to do anything not cool right now or blow this up at all, but that was your first open water dive. I'm just curious what your take on that was."

"It was cool," Sasha, who looks just like his famous mom, said with a smirk. The teen's simple answer making the actor laugh.

Schreiber referenced Sasha's decision to downplay the moment in the caption and wrote, "Three wrecks, one swim thru, two moray eels, 15 reef sharks being fed by a guy in a chain Mail suit, trumpet fish, and giant sting ray…It was cool."

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles at Holiday Party with Husband Travis Barker and Their Blended Family

In 2019, Watts opened up about co-parenting with Schreiber.

The former couple, who split in 2016 after 11 years together also share 14-year-old Kai and have often been seen positively co-parenting their children since their separation. In an interview with Net-a-Porter, Watts said that their relationship post-split is no coincidence.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We're doing things very differently. I'm pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound," she said at the time. "We've made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we're absolutely committed to that."

Related Articles
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's Relationship Timeline
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd at Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White in Mexico
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Blend Their Families for Christmas in Mexico, Plus More Celeb Vacations!
Jennifer Garner and actor-director Ben Affleck arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Relationship: A Look Back
Timothée Chalamet Spotted Drinking MARTINI Fiero & Tonic at The St. Regis Venice Ahead of Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Want to Spot a Celeb on Vacation? Here's Where to Book a Room
Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters attend the premiere of Roadside Attractions' "Run The Race" at the Egyptian Theatre on February 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow's Relationship Timeline
Disney+'s 'A Small Light'
First Look: 'A Small Light' Portrays the Heroic Woman Who Hid Anne Frank's Family — and Preserved Her Story
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Luna Thurman-Busson and Uma Thurman attend "Some Like It Hot" Broadway opening night at Shubert Theatre on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit a Fish Fry – a quintessentially Bahamian culinary gathering place which is found on every island in The Bahamas on March 26, 2022 in Great Abaco, Bahamas.
Every Must-See Moment from Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2022 Caribbean Tour
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit Caracol
The Biggest Moments from Kate Middleton and Prince William's Controversial Caribbean Tour
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Inside Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Portfolio of Million-Dollar Real Estate
Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes attend Cuban Independence Day celebration hosted by VICE and Bacardi at Weylin B. Seymour's on May 20, 2014 in New York City
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian's Relationship Timeline
Brothers Osborne
Brothers Osborne Debut Their Own WhistlePig PiggyBack — Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business
3nd Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala - Inside
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's Relationship Timeline