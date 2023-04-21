LiAngelo Ball and Nikki Mudarris Are Expecting First Baby Together: 'We Can't Wait'

LiAngelo Ball and Nikki Mudarris are going to be parents!

The former Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star, 32, is pregnant, expecting her first baby with the professional basketball player, 24, this summer, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

"We're both so excited about becoming parents, we spoke about having a life and kids when we first met, our goals, dreams, life we wanted & then it really happened," the couple tells PEOPLE.

"We can't wait to meet our baby and begin this new chapter together," they add. "It's super exciting for us both being first-time parents and getting to experience everything together."

Both Mudarris and Ball share that their family and friends were "so excited" to hear the news.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: @seancoleman713 R: Caption . PHOTO: @seancoleman713

"The news was super exciting for everyone in my family, however, everyone was super shocked and I think they're still shocked even though my belly is huge!" says Mudarris. "Overall, everyone cannot wait for the baby to come. They're super happy for me, I found love with an amazing man and God blessed me with my baby, everything I really wanted is truly happening."

Ball, who plays for the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA G League, says he was in Charlotte, North Carolina when he first learned the news and wanted to wait to tell others in person when he returned home to California.

"When I told my mom and pops they were shocked a little bit but I think more so excited than anything," he says. "My mom was yelling and cheering in excitement. When I told my brothers [NBA stars LaMelo and Lonzo Ball] they were happy for me and also excited to become new uncles to my seed."

@seancoleman713

So far, Mudarris says her pregnancy has been mostly smooth sailing.

"The baby has been super good to me, I haven't had one ounce of morning sickness," she shares. "I just feel more tired overall than anything."

"As far as my cravings, the baby craves everything his dad loves — Popeyes, Oreos, Wingstop, pizza, pasta — all the bad things I never used to eat because I was always watching my weight and now I can't stop eating!" she says.

"I'm enjoying my pregnancy because I can actually enjoy indulging for once and not feel too bad!" adds Mudarris.

The couple adds that they know the sex of their baby on the way, but will be keeping it private at this time. As for names, "ironically we picked our kid(s) names three months before I got pregnant so when we found out it was pretty easy what we were gonna name the baby."