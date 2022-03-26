"I'm happy he looks at me like a superhero," Liam Payne told PEOPLE of Bear Grey after celebrating his 5-year-old son's birthday with a party attended by all of Bear's friends

Liam Payne Says Son Bear Looks at Him Like a 'Superhero': 'He Needs His Dad in His Life'

Liam Payne has reached superhero status in his son's eyes.

The One Direction alum, 28, spoke to PEOPLE about fatherhood and spending quality time with his 5-year-old son Bear Grey during Thursday's Taste the Future Luncheon at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills, where he appeared with fiancée Maya Henry.

"I see him two times a week, three times a week sometimes," he said. "And I make sure when I see him, he has 100 percent of my time. I make sure that I'm not on my phone or dicking around somewhere else.

"So, I like to give him those moments and it's important, he needs that in his life, he needs his dad in his life, and I'm happy he looks at me like a superhero, and I'm hoping to keep it that way," Payne added.

The singer recently celebrated Bear's 5th birthday with a party attended by all of his son's friends. "It was his first birthday party out of COVID as well. And it's the first time he's actually aware it's his birthday and what a birthday is," Payne explained.

"So we threw him a really big party, and he had the best time," Payne said. "I met all the school friends and stuff, which was really, really sweet. Yeah, 30 5-year-olds in a room was a lot to deal with, but we managed them. They had the best time. So that's all that matters."

Payne welcomed his first child in March 2017 with ex Cheryl, whom he dated from late 2015 until their split in 2018.

