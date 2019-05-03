Liam Hemsworth Reveals Why He and Wife Miley Cyrus 'Couldn't Bring a Baby into Our House' Yet

Liam Hemsworth isn’t in a rush to become a dad, but when the time comes, his plan is to go all in.

In a cover interview with GQ Australia for their May/June issue, the 29-year-old actor says that he and wife Miley Cyrus will eventually start a family of their own — when they “don’t have so many dogs” to take care of!

“You couldn’t bring a baby into our house right now,” Hemsworth shares. “But one day, we’ll know when it’s right. But right now? Not for the time being.”

The couple might want to look into expanding their digs, considering how many children the Isn’t It Romantic star jokes about wanting with Cyrus, 26: “Ten, 15, maybe 20.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Liam Hemsworth for GQ Australia Carter Smith for GQ Australia

Image zoom Liam Hemsworth for GQ Australia Carter Smith for GQ Australia

RELATED: How Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Reconciled After Being Torn Apart by Hollywood: Sources

Cyrus confirmed in December that she and the Australian star had tied the knot in a secret ceremony at her home in Franklin, Tennessee, after nearly a decade filled with ups and downs for the couple.

And while Hemsworth and Cyrus dote on his older brother Chris‘ 5-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha and daughter India Rose, 7 this month, for now they’re happy just being a super-cool aunt and uncle.

“They both love kids, but they’re not in a rush to start a family,” a Cyrus source previously told PEOPLE about the couple, who wed on Dec. 23 after meeting nearly 10 years ago on set of their romantic drama The Last Song.

Image zoom Liam Hemsworth for GQ Australia Carter Smith for GQ Australia

Image zoom Liam Hemsworth covers GQ Australia's May/June issue Carter Smith for GQ Australia

RELATED: Family Date Night! Liam Hemsworth Hits the Avengers: Endgame Premiere with Brothers, Wife Miley Cyrus

Since their wedding four months ago, the spouses have already had to shoot down rumors about a baby on the way. After reports surfaced in January suggesting that Cyrus was pregnant with her first child, the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker denied she was expecting on Twitter.

“I’m not ‘egg-expecting’ but it’s ‘egg-celent’ to hear everyone is so ‘happy for us’ … we’re happy for us too!” Cyrus tweeted — poking fun at the world record egg that surpassed Kylie Jenner‘s first snapshot of daughter Stormi, now 15 months, as the most-liked Instagram post of all time.

” ‘Egg-cited’ for this next chapter in our lives … Now, can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg,” the singer and actress added.

And it’s not just fans on social media — it’s their friends and family too! As Hemsworth jokes in his recent interview with GQ Australia, “I can’t tell you how many calls and texts I’ve got over the last five years from best friends — even from my parents sometimes — they’re like, ‘Did you get married? Is it real this time? Did you have a baby?’ “