Levi's a True McConaughey: No Shirt, No Problem!

Like father, like son!

Taking a cue from his famously laid-back dad, Matthew McConaughey, Levi went shirtless during a scenic walk April 1 in Los Angeles. The budding nature-lover, 20 months, even stopped to pick some plants on his way.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

We bet this isn’t the last we’ll see of a bare-chested Levi. After all, he is the child of the same guy who pulled a full monty while playing bongos.