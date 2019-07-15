It's a Girl! Levi Johnston Welcomes Daughter Delta Jo

Levi Johnston is a father of four!

The Alaska native, 29, and his wife Sunny welcomed a daughter named Delta Jo Johnston on Wednesday, July 10, the couple confirmed to Entertainment Tonight.

Born in Palmer, Alaska, baby Delta weighed 7 lbs., 14 oz., and measured 21 inches.

Johnston and Sunny also shared a family photo featuring their four children as well as a sweet solo shot of their newborn daughter sound asleep.

Delta joins big sisters Indy Rae, 4, and Breeze Beretta, 6½, plus 10-year-old Tripp Easton Mitchell, Johnston’s son with ex Bristol Palin.

Sunny shared the happy news on Instagram in November of last year.

“We are excited to say a little present is on the way,” Sunny captioned the family photo, featuring herself, Johnston, Breeze, Indy and Tripp, all wearing red flannel pajamas. “Baby Johnston #4 due in July!”

Sunny later revealed on her Instagram Story that she would have “another water birth for sure. At my doctor’s office, not at home.”

She revealed the sex of their third child together on Instagram in February, sharing a video of Johnston shooting an arrow at a target that exploded in pink.

Johnston made headlines in 2008 when he and his then-girlfriend Palin welcomed their first child. Palin, who was 17 at the time, opened up about the relationship during a 2018 episode of Teen Mom: OG.

“We were like high-school sweethearts, and then I got pregnant junior year,” Palin, now 28, said on the reality show. “And then we broke up like right after Tripp was born.”

Although they’ve moved on in the decade since welcoming Tripp, their relationship still requires combined effort and hard work. “It’s definitely a work in progress,” said Palin, who finalized her divorce from Dakota Meyer in 2018.