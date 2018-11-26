Levi Johnston is going to be a dad — for the fourth time!

Johnston’s wife Sunny Johnston shared the exciting news on Instagram over the weekend, when she revealed that their third child together is due in July 2019.

“We are excited to say a little present is on the way,” Sunny captioned the family photo, featuring herself and Levi, their two daughters — Breeze and Indy — and her stepson Tripp, all wearing red flannel pajamas.

“Baby Johnston #4 due in July!” the post continued.

Sunny also opened up about their littlest addition on her Instagram Story, where she admitted that she would have “another water birth for sure. At my doctor’s office, not at home.”

She also shared that after they welcome their little bun in the oven next summer, they will be “good after this one! ‘Can’t fit any more kids in a pick up truck’ — says Levi.”

When asked if she has any names in mind for their new baby, Sunny shared that she likes “Adak for a boy and Delta for a girl.”

This will be Levi’s third child with Sunny, whom he wed in October 2012 in Wasilla, Alaska. He shares eldest son Tripp, 9, with ex-fiancée Bristol Palin, who stars on MTV’s Teen Mom OG.

On an October episode of the reality series, Palin, 28, opened up about her relationship with Levi, 28.

“Things with Levi haven’t always been decent,” Palin told her younger sister, Piper.

In 2008, the former couple welcomed Tripp when she was 17 years old.

“We were like high school sweethearts, and then I got pregnant junior year,” explained Palin. “And then we broke up like right after Tripp was born.”

“And he wasn’t really part of Tripp’s life,” the mother of three said of Levi. “Just like really sporadic. Tripp didn’t spend the night with him until he was almost 4.”

Although they’ve moved on in the decade since welcoming Tripp, their relationship still requires combined effort and hard work.

“It’s definitely a work in progress,” said Palin, who finalized her divorce from Dakota Meyer over the summer.