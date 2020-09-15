Mom of Two! LeToya Luckett-Walker Welcomes Son Tysun Wolf: 'Thank You Heavenly Father'

LeToya Luckett-Walker's baby boy is here!

The former Destiny's Child member, 39, and husband Tommicus Walker welcomed their second child together on Monday, Sept. 14, the proud parents shared on Instagram alongside a photo of their newborn's footprints.

Written atop the post were his name — Tysun Wolf Walker — and more birth details. He was born at 4:30 a.m., weighing 9 lbs., 7 oz.

"✨TYSUN WOLF WALKER✨ Overjoyed! Thank you Heavenly Father 🙏🏾✨," Luckett-Walker captioned her post.

Wrote Walker alongside his, "God, thank you for blessing our son to arrive healthy, strong, & full of light. Very proud moment for us. Looking forward to the memories we create & the dad/son talks. Love you little King Tysun 💙"

Luckett-Walker and her entrepreneur husband, who tied the knot in December 2017, announced her pregnancy on Instagram in March, along with a portrait of the pregnant star posing while showing off her baby bump.

"Dear God, thank you. Growing & glowing in your light & love! Overjoyed & grateful for our little bundle," Luckett-Walker wrote. "Told y'all we were going back/back … thank you God 🙏🏾❤️," Walker commented.

"Thank you God for blessing my Wife to carry our healthy child in Jesus name 🙌🏾 P.S. I told ya'll I was going back/back like a sprinter," the dad-to-be shared in his own Instagram post, adding the 1 Samuel 1:27 bible verse: "I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him."

Baby Tysun is the couple's second child following the birth of their now-20-month-old daughter Gianna Iman in January 2019. Walker is also dad to daughter Madison from a previous relationship.

From prenatal workouts with Gianna to family photo shoots and everything in between, Luckett-Walker has kept her Instagram followers updated on her pregnancy progress over the past six months.

In August, the singer was the guest of honor at a virtual baby shower, where she was joined in person by a few guests (including her daughter and stepdaughter) and via Zoom by many more loved ones.

Photos posted to her Instagram showed the then-mom-to-be posing with Gianna and Madison among what appeared to be hundreds of balloons, in varying shades of white, green, gray and gold.