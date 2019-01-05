LeToya Luckett-Walker Welcomes First Child, Daughter Gianna Iman: 'Our Lives Are Forever Changed'

Congratulations are in order for the Luckett-Walker family!

On Friday, actress and original Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett-Walker gave birth to a daughter, Gianna Iman.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The singer announced the news on Saturday in a social media post showing the baby girl holding her mother’s hand. Luckett-Walker said Gianna Iman weighed in at 7 lbs., 15 oz.

It’s the first child for Luckett-Walker and second for her husband Tommicus Walker, who is already dad to 6½-year-old daughter Madison.

“Our lives are forever changed,” she wrote on Twitter, including a heart emoji.

Gianna Iman Walker

Born 1/4/19

7 lbs. 15 oz.

Our lives are forever changed ♥️ pic.twitter.com/XIxzpDA3Sr — LeToya Luckett (@LeToyaLuckett) January 5, 2019

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

LeToya Luckett and family Gavin Luckett/Instagram

RELATED: LeToya Luckett Is Married! See the First Wedding Photos and Get All of the Details

The singer announced on Instagram in mid-October that she was pregnant with a girl. She shared a gorgeous maternity photo in which she was dressed in a white bandeau top and floor-length tulle skirt, with a bunch of pink balloons trailing behind her.

“She’s already become the light of my life,” she captioned the snapshot. “Mommy & Daddy can’t wait to meet you baby girl! 🎀🌸🌷 #IssaGurl.”

Luckett-Walker originally announced she was going to be a mom for the first time in a sweet video featuring Madison. The little girl narrated the big reveal, singing and giggling to, “First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby!” as photos of her father and stepmother flashed over the screen.

“BIG NEWS from Madison,” the then-mom-to-be captioned the video.

RELATED VIDEO: LeToya Luckett’s Back 2 Life Trailer

The singer, who wed Dallas-based entrepreneur Walker in December 2017, told Essence in June that they initially planned to announce the sex of the baby on the Fourth of July.

“We are over the moon and overjoyed by this news,” she added. “We feel so blessed that God has gifted us with the gift of life.”

Continued Luckett-Walker, “This is a straight-up blessing, just a blessing. So keep us in your prayers. It doesn’t matter if it’s a girl or boy. We just wanted to have a healthy baby.”