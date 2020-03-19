LeToya Luckett-Walker Is Pregnant! Singer Expecting Second Child: 'Overjoyed & Grateful'

LeToya Luckett-Walker and husband Tommicus Walker welcomed their first child, 14-month-old daughter Gianna Iman in January 2019

By Karen Mizoguchi
March 19, 2020 03:40 PM
LeToya Luckett-Walker is going to be a mom again!

The original Destiny’s Child member, 39, and her husband Tommicus Walker announced the pregnancy on Instagram Thursday, along with a portrait of the pregnant star posing with her baby bump.

“Dear God, thank you. Growing & glowing in your light & love! Overjoyed & grateful for our little bundle,” Luckett-Walker wrote. “Told y’all we were going back/back…thank you God 🙏🏾❤️,” her husband commented.

“Thank you God for blessing my Wife to carry our healthy child in Jesus name 🙌🏾 P.S. I told ya’ll I was going back/back like a sprinter,” the dad-to-be shared in his own Instagram post, adding the 1 Samuel 1:27 bible verse: “I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him.”

The baby on the way will be the couple’s second child following the birth of their 14-month-old daughter Gianna Iman in January 2019. Walker is also dad to daughter Madison from a previous relationship.

The Greenleaf actress wed Dallas-based entrepreneur Walker in December 2017.

Many famous friends congratulated the couple in the comments section of their posts, including Kelly Rowland.

“AWWW’nn congrats!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” the mom-to-be’s former bandmate wrote.

Ludacris left four prayer hands emojis to which Luckett-Walker responded, “@ludacris Round 2 bro ❤️.”

Following their daughter Gianna’s birth, Luckett-Walker has been sharing updates on her post-baby workouts as well as her baby girl’s milestones.

In January, the proud mom raved about her child’s first birthday, posting photos from the big party and celebrating being a parent.

“My baby is 1!!!! Gianna, you are everything we prayed for & more. My gift. My light. My love. My change for the better. Your sweet smile warms my heart & your funny & vibrant personality is EVERYTHING!” she said, along with photos and a family portrait from the birthday party.

“Watching you grow is one of my greatest joys. Hearing you laugh is one of the best parts of my day. God is AMAZING & I experience his goodness every time you call me ‘mama’. I love u my little Gigi!!! I’m so proud to be your mommy!!!” she shared.

