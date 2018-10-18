LeToya Luckett-Walker is adding a daughter to her family!

The actress and original Destiny’s Child member announced Tuesday that her first child on the way with husband Tommicus Walker will be a girl.

Luckett-Walker, 37, shared a gorgeous maternity photo to Instagram showing her dressed in a white bandeau top and floor-length tulle skirt, with a bunch of pink balloons trailing behind her.

“She’s already become the light of my life,” the mom-to-be captioned the snapshot. “Mommy & Daddy can’t wait to meet you baby girl! 🎀🌸🌷 #IssaGurl“

Luckett-Walker originally announced she was going to be a mom for the first time in a sweet video featuring Walker’s 6½-year-old daughter Madison.

The little girl narrated the big reveal, singing and giggling to, “First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby!” as photos of her father and stepmother flash over the screen.

“BIG NEWS from Madison,” the mom-to-be captioned the video.

LeToya Luckett-Walker and family Gavin Luckett/Instagram

The singer, who wed Dallas-based entrepreneur Walker in December, told Essence in June that they initially planned to announce the sex of the baby on the Fourth of July.

“We are over the moon and overjoyed by this news,” she added. “We feel so blessed that God has gifted us with the gift of life.”

Continued Luckett-Walker, “This is a straight-up blessing, just a blessing. So keep us in your prayers. It doesn’t matter if it’s a girl or boy. We just wanted to have a healthy baby.”