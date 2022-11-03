LeToya Luckett Celebrates Halloween in Matching Princess Costumes with Daughter Gianna: Photos

LeToya Luckett shares Gianna, 3, and son Tysun, 2, with ex-husband Tommicus Walker

Published on November 3, 2022 03:10 PM
LeToya Luckett Celebrates Halloween in a Full Princess Costume with Two Kids
Photo: LeToya Luckett/Instagram

LeToya Luckett is making memories with her two kids this Halloween.

The former Destiny's Child member, 41, shared photos of her Halloween celebrations with her two kids — son Tysun Wolf, 2 and daughter Gianna Iman, 3. In the photos posted on Instagram Tuesday, the siblings smile widely in their colorful costumes.

"✨Halloween 2022✨ Princess Gigi & Cocomelon," she captioned the series of photos, which also included the two posing with mom.

In the family photo, Luckett wears a yellow princess ballgown with a matching headpiece and elbow-length gloves as she poses with her two kids.

Luckett shares her two children with ex-husband Tommicus Walker, from whom her divorce was finalized last year. Speaking in an Instagram Live in July 2021, the singer reflected on co-parenting with her ex.

"I think as long as people keep the kids first and what's in the best interest of the children, that's what's most important, when you consider them first," she said at the time. "Sometimes — most of the time, it's not about us. It's not about the parents, the things that went wrong."

letoya-luckett.jpg
LeToya Luckett-Walker and family. Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/Shutterstock

When announcing their divorce in early 2021 in a public statement, the two shared their hope to continue working together in raising their kids.

"It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children," Luckett said, in part.

"We remain committed to our family as co-parents and we ask that you please respect our privacy and the safety of our children at this time," Walker said in his own statement. "We happily remain committed as caring friends with great love and respect for one another."

