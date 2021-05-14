Lester Holt Has Another Grandchild on the Way! Watch His Grandsons Make the Adorable Announcement

Lester Holt has another grandson coming soon!

The NBC News anchor's son Stefan Holt and his wife Morgan are expecting their third baby, a boy, he announced on Instagram Thursday. Their other two sons — Henry, 3½, and Sam, 2 next month — helped reveal the news.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Breaking News: Henry and Sam are excited to welcome their baby brother this fall. And they're even helping us with names 😂," Stefan, a local broadcast news anchor in Chicago, wrote on Instagram.

In one cute clip, Henry says the baby "is in my mom's belly" currently and says he'll name his new little brother "Popcorn." The siblings held ultrasound images to break the news.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Lester, 62, said on The Kelly Clarkson Show last month that his grandsons call him "Granddude," adding that the little ones make him "melt." He said, "That's the thing about kids, it just takes you out of everything else going on in your life."

On The Tonight Show in April 2020, Lester proudly talked about his grandkids helping their dad broadcast from home during the pandemic.

"It warmed my heart because it immediately made me think of a picture that was taken when I was an anchor in Chicago at the CBS station," said Lester, who is also dad to son Cameron with his wife Carol.