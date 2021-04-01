Leslie Odom Jr. and Wife Nicolette Robinson Welcome Second Baby, Son Able Phineas

Leslie Odom Jr.'s award season just got busier!

The 39-year-old Hamilton star and his wife Nicolette Robinson welcomed their second child, son Able Phineas, he announced on Instagram Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"More life! One whole week with our Abe. Watching Nicolette give birth to these kids…? Simply, the bravest acts I've ever witnessed from a foot away," the father of two raved. "I love you, sweetheart and I am in awe. Our little family bursts at the seams with joy! And gratitude. Able Phineas 3/25/21 ♥️ More life."

The pair are also parents to Lucille "Lucy" Ruby, who turns 4 later in April.

Along with the happy announcement, the One Night in Miami actor shared an adorable photo of Lucy with her newborn brother.

Odom's happy baby news comes weeks after he scored two Oscar nominations for One Night in Miami. During the Golden Globes 2021 pre-show in late February, Odom joked that he was stockpiling his sleep as they were "weeks away" from the new addition's arrival.

"We're weeks away. We're like, 3 weeks away," he said at the time. "We're trying to store up sleep. Is that a scientific thing? Can I get as much sleep now, and then like a bank? Withdraw on it later?"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Odom and Robinson announced their baby news in November with posts on Instagram. "Lots of reasons to celebrate over here. Lots of reasons for hope too," Odom wrote in the caption for a sweet family photo at the time, going on to reveal that they are expecting a boy.

Them, in November, Odom told PEOPLE about how their daughter was adjusting to the idea of becoming a big sister.

"She's so protective of Mama. She speaks to Mama's tummy and says, 'Good morning, little baby.' It's great to see," he said at the time. "It's a very useful thing as a parent; when she's not being the most mature version of herself, we remind her that there's a baby coming and she's got to be a big sister ... she's got to show him the way."