Leslie Odom Jr. Says It Is 'Important' for Him to Teach His Kids 'How to Be in a Relationship'

Leslie Odom Jr. is revealing the life lessons at the top of his parenting list.

The Many Saints of Newark actor, 39, and his wife Nicolette Robinson, also an actress, share two children — daughter Lucille "Lucy" Ruby, 4, and 4-month-old baby boy Able Phineas. Speaking with Parents for the magazine's September 2021 cover story, the couple share what they hope to teach their kids as they grow up.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Before I became a parent, I thought I'd better start making a list of all the things that I want to teach them. How do you remember all of the things that you want to teach your kids?" says Odom. "I think you're lucky if your kids remember three to five things that you say. I think you need to pick the three to five things that are most important to you and find a hundred thousand ways to say those three to five things."

His top lesson right now? "I really want my kids to know how to be in a relationship. If you know how to make a friend, you can build your whole life on that. You can build your whole life on your support network, and that will cover you in places where you may fall short," the Hamilton alum explains. "That extends to partnerships and to intimate relationships."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Leslie Odom Jr. for Parents Magazine Credit: Chrisean Rose for PARENTS

Robinson says, for her, it's all about setting boundaries and teaching her kids "how to say no" and "how to stand up for yourself."

"One of our favorite stories came from my mom, who saw it happen on grandparents' day in Lucille's preschool," she recalls. "Lucille and her best friend were playing in the sandbox and there was this other little girl who was bullying them, trying to kick them out. My mom said Lucille told her, 'Don't talk to us like that.' It reminded us that we have a tough cookie."

Odom also outlined how being on lockdown during the pandemic forced him to reevaluate his personal approach to parenting.