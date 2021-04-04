Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife Nicolette Robinson welcomed their second baby, son Able Phineas, on March 25

Leslie Odom Jr. Raves About His Newborn Son Able Phineas: 'We Are So Joyful'

Leslie Odom Jr. has a lot to celebrate — but nothing compares to the joy of having a newborn child.

In addition to all of the nominations he's received for his role in One Night in Miami, the actor and his wife Nicolette Robinson welcomed their second child, son Able Phineas, last month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are so joyful," the Hamilton star, 39, told Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein, hosts of PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT's Screen Actors Guild Awards Pre-Show.

"Award season is wonderful, really it's so nice to have your name included on lists like these, but there's nothing like the joy and the renewed energy and all the wonderful things that happen with a new baby," he added.

The pair are also parents to daughter Lucille "Lucy" Ruby, who turns 4 later in April.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Odom, who is nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role at the SAG Awards, also shed some light on how Robinson ended up being cast as his wife in the Regina King-directed biopic.

"We were in a bind," he explained. "An actress was cast pre-COVID and we were supposed to shoot these scenes between Sam [Cooke] and Barbara in L.A. after we wrapped in Louisiana beginning of March last year."

However, due to the pandemic, "everything shut down" and they weren't able to start filming those scenes until June.

"They were looking for a fabulous actres," said Odom. "I told Regina King, 'Well, you know I just happen to live with one of the greatest actresses you will find, so it worked out."

Leslie and Nicolette Image zoom Nicolette Robinson, Leslie Odom, Jr. | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Odom announced the couple had welcomed their second child on Thursday.

"More life! One whole week with our Abe. Watching Nicolette give birth to these kids…? Simply, the bravest acts I've ever witnessed from a foot away," the father of two wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Lucy spending time with hew baby brother.

"I love you, sweetheart and I am in awe. Our little family bursts at the seams with joy! And gratitude. Able Phineas 3/25/21 ♥️ More life," he added.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Odom's happy baby news comes weeks after he scored two Oscar nominations for One Night in Miami. During the Golden Globes 2021 pre-show in late February, Odom joked that he was stockpiling his sleep as before the newborn's arrival.

"We're weeks away. We're like, 3 weeks away," he said at the time. "We're trying to store up sleep. Is that a scientific thing? Can I get as much sleep now, and then like a bank? Withdraw on it later?"