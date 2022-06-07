Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson's Picture Book Celebrates Their Bond With Their Kids: 'Infinitely Loved'

The married actors explain how their upcoming picture book and accompanying song express "the great big love we can have for the littlest humans"

Leslie Odom Jr. (R) and Nicolette Robinson attend the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City.

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson's love for their kids is taking picture book form!

The Hamilton actor and Waitress star have written their first picture book together, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know will be published by Feiwel & Friends on March 28, 2023. The couple will release an accompanying song on that date.

"Books and music loom large in our house," Odom, 40, tells PEOPLE in a statement. "So many of our favorite moments as a family revolve around one or the other. I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know is both!

"Our text is the lyric to a song about the great big love we can have for the littlest humans," continues Odom, who shares daughter Lucille Ruby, 5, and son Able Phineas, 14 months, with Robinson, 34. "Nieces and nephews, grandchildren, godchildren, God-given children — I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know was written as a song to give them the confidence to know that they are deeply loved and cared for exactly as they are."

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Announce First Children's Book The co-authors with their daughter Lucille | Credit: Phoebe Joaquin

I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know celebrates the bond between parents and their children with a lyrical refrain.

"The love we feel for our children never wavers," the authors write in the children's book. "From the moment a baby is born, through the good times and the bad, from the silly moments to the warm embraces, this love is bigger than what we can put into words."

Adding to the sweet message are illustrations by Joy Hwang Ruiz. The book's cover features a colorful drawing of Odom and Robinson with their two little ones.

It all started with the family's nighttime ritual, Robinson explains.

"Bedtime is a sacred ritual in our household. Like many families, we do bath-time, jammies, we read together and then we sing together," says Robinson in a statement. "When we wrote this book, we thought about the things we like to communicate to our kids before they drift off to sleep for the night... Encouragement, security, comfort, and the knowing that they are so infinitely loved."

I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know Credit: Feiwel & Friends

The actress is a big fan of Ruiz's artistry. "The pages are colorful and vibrant and joyful!" Robinson adds. "We wanted to represent as many types of families as we could in our book. We can't wait for families to be able to cuddle up together with their little ones and remind them how loved they are."

In an August 2021 joint interview with Parents magazine, the couple explained what lessons they want to teach their kids.

"I really want my kids to know how to be in a relationship. If you know how to make a friend, you can build your whole life on that. You can build your whole life on your support network, and that will cover you in places where you may fall short," Odom, an award-winning actor and musician who is also the author of Failing Up, told the magazine. "That extends to partnerships and to intimate relationships."

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Announce First Children's Book Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson | Credit: Phoebe Joaquin

Robinson explained that she wants to teach her children "how to say no" and "how to stand up for yourself."

"One of our favorite stories came from my mom, who saw it happen on grandparents' day in Lucille's preschool," she told Parents. "Lucille and her best friend were playing in the sandbox and there was this other little girl who was bullying them, trying to kick them out. My mom said Lucille told her, 'Don't talk to us like that.' It reminded us that we have a tough cookie."