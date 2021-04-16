Leslie Odom Jr. and Daughter Lucy, 3½, Wrap Kate Spade Mother's Day Gifts in Sweet Video

The Hamilton star and his wife of eight years, Nicolette Robinson, share two children together

Leslie Odom Jr. is looking forward to spoiling his wife this Mother's Day.

The 39-year-old actor, who recently teamed up with Kate Spade ahead of the annual May holiday, is hoping to spread joy to his wife of eight years, Nicolette Robinson, through his gift-giving.

In a video shared by Kate Spade Friday, the Hamilton star wraps an array of Mother's Day gifts for his wife with help from their daughter Lucille "Lucy" Ruby, who turns 4 next week. The pair are also parents to newborn son Able Phineas.

"We don't like to miss an opportunity in this house to honor Mama and make her smile … whether that's making sure she has got snacks or food while she's breastfeeding, or making sure she has time to herself during the day," Odom tells PEOPLE of the partnership.

"Mother's Day is a chance to spoil her in traditional ways of gift giving. She loves Kate Spade, so we're going straight to the source to bring a smile to her face today," he adds.

Leslie Odom Jr for Kate Spade Credit: Kate Spade

In the sweet video, Odom says, "When someone you love has a brand that they love, it makes it so easy because I can kind of pick anything and I know that it's gonna do the trick. The jewelry, the PJ's, the shoes — she loves all of this. So they make it very, very easy at Kate Spade."

Earlier this month, Odom opened up to PEOPLE about the joy of having a newborn child amid all of the nominations and praise he has recently received for his role in One Night in Miami.