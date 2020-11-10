Leslie Odom Jr. and Wife Nicolette Robinson Expecting Second Child Together

Party of four on the way!

"Lots of reasons to celebrate over here. Lots of reasons for hope too," Odom wrote in the caption, going on to reveal that they are expecting a boy. Odom, 39, and Robinson, 32, are already parents to daughter Lucy, 3.

"Baby boy and mama are doing swell," he continued. "Praying for him and all the little ones on the way! The new class!! 🙏🏾🤟🏾"

"We’ll make it right for you," Odom concluded, quoting the song "Dear Theodosia" from Hamilton, in which the actor starred as Aaron Burr — winning a Tony for his performance in 2016.

Robinson also shared photos of the family celebrating the pregnancy, including shots of Lucy giving her mom's baby bump a hug. The actress shared that her due date is in March of next year.

"Sweet baby boy, we cannot wait to meet you❣️ More reasons to love, to live, to connect, to pave the way for you and other little ones arriving in this world..." the Waitress star wrote in the caption for the sweet family snaps.

On his Instagram Story, Odom shared during a Q&A with fans that he and Robinson have already named the baby — but he didn't reveal the moniker yet.

"We do. We only refer to him by his name around here," he said, responding to a fan who asked if they had any baby names in mind.

Image zoom Nicolette Robinson, Leslie Odom, Jr. and their daughter Lucy | Credit: Matt Sayles

"We're really excited," the actor — who released a new Christmas album on Friday — added. "Thank you for all of the positivity and the love, the outpouring of love today. We've seen it and we really appreciate it."

Odom and Robinson filmed an episode of Freeform's Love in the Time of Corona, which was released in August, portraying a married couple figuring out whether they want to have another child while navigating the stresses of quarantine and the reckoning over systemic racism.

"We just thought bringing 12 years of being together, we wanted to be able to utilize that and tell a story that feels like something we can connect to a little bit more during this time, because it's such a unique time,” Robinson told PEOPLE of the project in August. "It was a really great collaboration."

In September, Robinson shared a sweet "appreciation post" for Odom, saying she is "grateful for this man who lifts me up, challenges me, makes me laugh, holds my hand and pushes me to be the best version of myself."