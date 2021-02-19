The Bachelor's Lesley Murphy Explains Why She's 'Not Able to Breastfeed' Newborn Daughter Nora

"Even if I was [breastfeeding], we should all support everyone's unique feeding journey," Lesley Murphy says as she reminds fans of her previous double mastectomy

Lesley Murphy is calling for support for all moms, regardless of the method they choose to feed their babies.

The Bachelor season 17 contestant shared a question to her Instagram Story Thursday — "Why aren't you breastfeeding?" — which one fan asked after Murphy, 33, posted a video of a formula maker that she was using for her 1-week-old daughter Nora Blanche.

"Lots of these so wanted to address! I had a double mastectomy 4 years ago and am not able to breastfeed," Murphy responds.

She concludes with a request for blanket acceptance, writing, "Even if I was, we should all support everyone's unique feeding journey."

Murphy and her fiancé Alex Kavanagh welcomed baby Nora, their first child, on Feb. 12. The former reality star announced her daughter's birth on her Instagram Story, with a brief statement.

"Baby girl Kavanagh is here! She is healthy and beautiful, and we are filled with pure wonder and awe to be in her presence 😍," Murphy wrote. "Thank you so much for the love and prayers!!! Mom and Dad are doing amazing, just in need of some rest :) Can't wait to update you soon 🙏❤️"

In a Valentine's Day post on Sunday, the new mom revealed further details about her baby girl, including her name and weight.

"I find her so perfect that sometimes words fail me and I'm left in tears instead ... like right now," Murphy wrote. "Pure love is being home with this little ball of joy on a snowy Valentine's Day as a family of 3!"

In an October 2018 blog post on her website, Murphy candidly opened up how her life — and her sex life — has changed as a result of the surgeries. She explained that although it was "intimidating as hell in the beginning" to be honest with her partner, the experience only helped "fuel" her self-love and acceptance.

"I can't lie to you. Not all days are rainbows and daisies," Murphy admitted. "I have an inner critic that frequently tells me my chest isn't normal. Then, my inner best friend comes into play and says DIFFERENT is SEXY, and she always wins. Feeling or no feeling, your partner should find you sexy because you are, not because you're brave or because they feel an obligation to say certain words to your face."