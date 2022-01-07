Lesley Murphy's Daughter, 10 Months, Tests Positive for COVID While in Australia: 'Doing Okay'

Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy's daughter has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old shared photos on Instagram as she and fiancé Alex Kavanagh sat in the emergency room in Australia after learning their 10-month-old daughter Nora Blanche contracted the virus.

"Maybe it was only a matter of time😔We took Nora to the ER last night after a very high fever and inconsolable tears. She tested positive, but she's doing okay," she wrote alongside photos of the couple wearing face masks while holding their baby girl.

"She's one tough baby and is loving all the cuddles right now. Only one parent was able to head back with her, and I tested negative," Murphy continued. "We can't find any antigen tests to save our lives in Sydney, but we'll keep trying and keep isolating and keep cuddling until we're well and able to break free."

"2022, you're a sneaky little devil so far but we'll show you! This is the beginning of a beautiful budding relationship YOU'LL SEE (pls be good to us)😅😩😨😷," she concluded.

Kavanagh, who is a professional drone pilot from Australia, also shared a video on his Instagram Story of Murphy holding Nora in her arms as they waited in the ER.

He noted that he and the former reality star both tested negative for COVID and they continue testing themselves.

After Nora's trip to the hospital, Kavanagh shared an update that the family was back home with a video of his daughter "dancing COVID away in isolation" on his Instagram Story.

Murphy later thanked her followers for the well wishes they received, writing, "Thank y'all for the love! We love y'all right back❤️"

This isn't the first time the mom of one revealed her daughter was in the hospital.

In July, she shared that Nora — whom the couple welcomed Feb. 12, 2021 — was diagnosed with croup, "an upper airway infection that blocks breathing and comes with a bad cough."

After returning from the hospital, Murphy said on social media, "It's true what they (we) say. Being a mom is the hardest job in the world. But there's no other job I'd rather have than being her world."

While the former reality star said she enjoys posting the "cute, smiley photos" she also wants to share the "challenging times in case it helps anyone else."