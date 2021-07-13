Lesley Murphy Says Daughter Nora, 5 Months, Had 'Really Rough' Night After Hospitalization

The Bachelor alum said she took daughter Nora back to the pediatrician Monday as her "condition wasn't exactly improving" after being hospitalized this weekend

Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy is offering an update on her baby girl's health following her recent hospitalization.

On Monday, the 33-year-old shared on Instagram that she brought daughter Nora Blanche, whom she welcomed with fiancé Alex Kavanagh in February, back to the pediatrician as the 5-month-old's "condition wasn't exactly improving."

Over the weekend, Murphy revealed that her daughter was sick and was taken to the emergency room where she was diagnosed with croup, "an upper airway infection that blocks breathing and comes with a bad cough."

Nora returned home from the hospital Sunday and the new mom said Monday that she'd be "lying if said I didn't think about jumping back in the car for a second dose of the ER in the middle of the night."

"I saw every hour on the hour, and I finally dozed off around 6am when I felt confident in her breathing. We did another round of steroids, and we're all hoping tonight is the turning point," she wrote alongside a picture of her with her smiling daughter.

"It's true what they (we) say. Being a mom is the hardest job in the world. But there's no other job I'd rather have than being her world," she continued. "Happy 5 months, my girl❤️ Baby raps coming soon when mama can think properly :)"

Murphy explained on Instagram over the weekend that she and Kavanagh first brought their baby to the pediatrician at 4 p.m. Saturday as Nora was "having the same symptoms as her last ear infection."

"Both ears were clear, RSV test came back negative, but she did have a sore throat. Around 9pm she started developing this really loud barking cough. By midnight, her breathing seemed slightly shallow but figured that was just the congestion building. At 2am she woke up gasping for air," Murphy wrote. "By the time we were at check in, her breathing wasn't as labored so my nerves calmed a bit. We got in a room and four doctors surrounded us trying to get a diagnosis."

The mom of one said the doctor eventually decided to admit them to the hospital at 8 a.m. Sunday after "breathing treatments and steroids."

On Sunday, Murphy shared that after "one night in the ER and another one in the hospital, we are home!!!!"

"What a crazy 36 hours, and this super crouper (as our nurse affectionately calls her) is still fighting😢 It's the worst feeling watching my baby struggle to breathe," she wrote.

While the former reality star said she enjoys posting the "cute, smiley photos" she also wants to share the "challenging times in case it helps anyone else."