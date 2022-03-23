Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch tied the knot in Italy in July 2019

Leona Lewis Expecting First Baby with Husband Dennis Jauch: 'Can't Wait to Meet You'

Leona Lewis is pregnant!

The "Bleeding Love" singer, 36, and husband Dennis Jauch are expecting their first baby together, the couple announced on Wednesday.

Lewis revealed the news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself wearing a black dress that hugged her baby bump.

"Can't wait to meet you in the Summer ❤️," the artist captioned the shot.

Jauch shared the same picture to his page, writing, "Biggest gift I could've asked for coming this Summer ❤️ You're one hot a** Mama @leonalewis"

Several of Lewis' famous friends congratulated her in the comments of her post.

"❤️❤️❤️ congrats!" Julianne Hough wrote while Jordin Sparks added, "OMG CONGRATULATIONS!!! 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍"

"Yay!!!!" Vanessa Williams replied.

In July 2019, the X Factor alum married the choreographer in a ceremony held at Sting and his wife Trudie Styler's Tuscan vineyard located just south of Florence.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the singer had gotten engaged to Jauch in August 2018. Lewis and Jauch first met in 2010 when he was performing as a backup singer on Lewis' tour, and he popped the question after their eighth anniversary.

"It's amazing that we were brought together from different sides of the world through both of our passions, music and dance, whilst on tour in the U.K. eight years ago," she told PEOPLE at the time.