Leighton Meester Is Pregnant! Actress Steps Out and Reveals Baby Bump While in L.A.

Leighton Meester is enjoying the fresh air.

The Single Parents actress, 33, stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where she was photographed with her hands on the small of her back, wearing a gray T-shirt underneath a pair of long overalls.

Meester — who’s also a musician, known for her 2014 album Heartstrings — met her husband, Adam Brody, on the 2011 set of The Oranges. They then costarred together again in 2014’s Life Partners.

The couple tied the knot in early 2014, before going on to welcome their now-4½-year-old daughter, Arlo Day, in August of the following year.

The spouses rarely discuss their daughter or even make event appearances together, but they did both attend the premiere of Brody’s film Ready or Not this past August.

In 2017, Meester touched on keeping their child’s life under wraps, telling Refinery29 that while she doesn’t often talk about Arlo, “I am very proud of that area of my life. But I’m also really proud of the show, and of the work I do,” adding, “I think the perception is: You’re an ingenue, or you’re an icon, or you’re a mom. There’s no in between.”

Shortly after Arlo’s first birthday in August 2016, Brody told PEOPLE that it’s “always a treat” to “do a nice morning hike with my daughter.”

The O.C. alum added further, “It’s something to do in the wee hours of the morning when she’s up. It’s a good activity for both of us.”

Last year, Brody made a guest-starring debut on his wife’s ABC show Single Parents as Derek, the musician who loved and left Angie (Meester) years ago. The actress later called the experience of working with her husband “wonderful” and “so fun,” telling PEOPLE in July, “I love being at work, and then having my best friend come and work with me is just like the best thing ever. It’s so awesome.”

Speaking to Glamour in September 2018, the former Gossip Girl star said she still finds way to relate to her Single Parents character even though she’s not a single mom herself.

“Nobody can tell you what parenthood is going to be like,” Meester said. “You think you know, and then it’s just so hard. I feel so, so lucky that I have help and a husband. I feel stable, but there are so many people who don’t have that. In a really tender way, Single Parents explores how parenting is an emotional roller coaster.”