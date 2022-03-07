The couple, who share two children together, typically keep their kids and family life out of the spotlight

Leighton Meester Says It's a 'Joy' to Watch Husband Adam Brody as a Dad: 'It's Really Amazing'

Leighton Meester has loved to watch husband Adam Brody as a doting dad.

The 35-year-old actress, who stars in Netflix's new thriller The Weekend Away, recently chatted with Access Hollywood about Brody's role as a father to their two kids, sharing that it is a "joy" for her to watch her husband as a dad.

"I get the joy and the pleasure of watching him become a father," says Meester, who shares 6-year-old daughter Arlo Day and a son, whom they welcomed in 2020, with Brody, 42.

"He's everything that I imagined he would be as a father when we [first] decided to have kids," she continues. "It is really amazing he has become that and [is] becoming every day more so."

She also specifically spoke to his strengths as a girl dad.

"He has a real understanding...and kindness to me in all the ways that I feel so empowered in my femininity. I see him connecting with our daughter in that way. I think it's innate for him," says Meester.

Last week, the actress spoke to Cosmopolitan UK about her role as a new mom in The Weekend Away and shared why she instantly connected with her character.

Adam Brody, Leighton Meester Adam Brody (left) and Leighton Meester. | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

"When I got the script and the breakdown, originally it was like 'a 35-year-old with a 10-month-old.' That is exactly me," the Gossip Girl alum said in a video interview. "I really was excited about playing a new mother who's having a weekend away for the first time — which is both the most exciting prospect and the most terrifying when you have a new baby, especially for the first time. "

Meester continued, "[The Weekend Away is] definitely centered around her journey to motherhood and how that is coloring her experiencing and how she's seeing the world now. I thought that was really something I could really dig into and enjoy."

In October 2020, Brody opened up to PEOPLE about being a father, shortly after the arrival of his and Meester's second child together.