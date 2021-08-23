The birth of Leigh-Anne Pinnock's little ones came just days before her fellow Little Mix member, Perrie Edwards, gave birth to her first baby

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Welcomes Twins: 'We Asked for a Miracle, We Were Given Two'

Surprise! Leigh-Anne Pinnock is a mama of two!

The Little Mix singer, 29, announced on Instagram Monday that she and her soccer star fiancé Andre Gray welcomed their first babies together, a set of twins, on Monday, Aug. 16.

To share the exciting news, Pinnock posted a sweet photo of the first-time parents holding the tiny feet of their new babies.

"We asked for a miracle, we were given two... 🥺🖤 Our Cubbies are here 😍🖤16/08/21 🖤," Pinnock captioned the black-and-white photo.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant Credit: Lucie Rox

The birth of Pinnock's little ones came just days before her fellow Little Mix member, Perrie Edwards, gave birth to her first baby.

Over the weekend, Edwards announced that she welcomed her first baby with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, a professional soccer player, on Saturday.

Edwards shared a pair of black-and-white photos of her newborn to Instagram early Sunday morning, featuring the baby's hand, ear, and foot.

"Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️," she wrote.

Edwards, 27, announced her pregnancy back in May, posting a pair of maternity photos on Instagram that showcased her baby bump alongside Oxlade-Chamberlain, also 27.

Edwards congratulated Pinnock in the comments section of her Instagram birth announcement, writing, "Two bundles of absolute joy! I love you my Lee Lee! ♥️"

Pinnock also shared she was expecting in May, posting stunning shots from a maternity photo shoot to reveal the exciting news.

In the snaps, the "Black Magic" artist showed off her baby belly in an emerald two-piece ensemble. Her soccer star fiancé appearred in one of the photos with one hand on Pinnock's stomach and the other on her shoulder.

"We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true," the singer captioned the post. "We can't wait to meet you. ❤️😍"

The singer announced her engagement to Gray in May 2020 after he proposed midway through their fourth-anniversary celebrations.