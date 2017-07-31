"I struggle with the fact that it's Griffin, and should I be speaking out about something that's his, not mine," Leigh-Allyn Baker says of her 8-year-old son

Leigh-Allyn Baker on Why She Chose to Tell Her Son's Dyspraxia Story: I Want to Make It 'Normal' for Him

Will & Grace alum and Good Luck Charlie star Leigh-Allyn Baker opens up about motherhood and her son’s daily battle with dyspraxia in an exclusive five-part PEOPLE series. (Read part 1 here, part 2 here and part 3 here.)

Leigh-Allyn Baker is speaking out about her son’s life with developmental disorder dyspraxia, but know it’s not really her story to tell.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I struggle with the fact that it’s [about] Griffin, and should I be speaking out about something that’s his, not mine,” Baker says of her 8-year-old son.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom Credit: Source: Leigh-Allyn Baker/Instagram

The Good Luck Charlie actress has opened up to PEOPLE ahead of an upcoming Facebook Live chat with Dyspraxia Foundation USA about how her family – including husband Keith Kauffman and 4-year-old son Baker James – has come together to make sure Griffin is getting the attention he needs to thrive.

Dyspraxia typically affects coordination, among other things. For Griffin, it also has a co-morbidity of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD.

Though once hesitant to talk about Griffin, Baker, 45, says she’s hoping by bringing national attention to dyspraxia – which, though common, often goes undiagnosed – he feels more comfortable about his limitations.

RELATED VIDEO: Will & Grace Alum Leigh-Allyn Baker on Learning Her Son Has Dyspraxia

“I feel the more normal I make this, the easier it is to accept and it becomes normal to him,” she explains. “My priority is what’s best for him.”