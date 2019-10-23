LEGO Introduces New 'Replay' Program Encouraging Kids to Donate Unused Bricks to Others in Need

Image zoom LEGO Replay campaign LEGO

LEGO is encouraging their biggest patrons to share the joy of building with other kids by giving back in a meaningful — and simple — way.

In a press release this month, the LEGO Group revealed they’re piloting a program called LEGO Replay, which “will accept any and all previously used LEGO bricks and donate them to children’s nonprofits in the United States.”

Launched in conjunction with Give Back Box, Teach For America and Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, the campaign encourages children and their parents to “collect any loose LEGO bricks, sets or elements” that they wish to donate, “place them into a cardboard box and visit www.lego.com/replay to print out a free UPS shipping label.”

“By donating your used bricks, you can help share the power of play with children who need it most,” Give Back Box says on their website.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom LEGO Replay campaign LEGO

Image zoom LEGO Replay campaign LEGO

RELATED: LEGO Introduces Customized Bricks to Help Kids with Visual Impairments Learn to Read Braille

On LEGO’s web page for the Replay program, they explain that “any and all” LEGO bricks are eligible to be donated, from small to large and Duplo bricks, and they do not have to be cleaned or separated for shipment.

“Give Back Box will sort and clean the bricks to ensure we are only passing on high-quality bricks,” the site adds. “Then they will pack them up to be donated to either Teach for America or Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston.”

Bricks can be shipped from anywhere in the United States, including Hawaii and Alaska.

Image zoom LEGO Replay campaign LEGO

RELATED VIDEO: LEGO Artist Nathan Sawaya Builds Friends‘ Central Perk Sign

Vice President of Environmental Responsibility at the LEGO Group, Tim Brooks, said in the press release that the company knows “people don’t throw away their LEGO bricks.”

“The vast majority hand them down to their children or grandchildren. But others have asked us for a safe way to dispose of or to donate their bricks,” he continued.

And with this new initiative, “they have an easy option that’s both sustainable and socially impactful,” Brooks added.