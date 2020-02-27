LEGO Is Releasing a Line of Customizable DIY Jewelry and Room Accessories — All the Details!

Image zoom Lego

LEGO lovers will soon have a whole new way to enjoy the popular toy.

Next month, the company is launching a new line of items called LEGO DOTS. Unlike the classic 3D bricks that are used to build traditional LEGO sets in shapes like spaceships and buildings, LEGO DOTS are smaller, flatter and include an array of colors, patterns and designs.

The crafty new toys can be used to make DIY projects — including bracelets, as well as room accessories like pencil holders and jewelry stands.

Kids will also be able to completely customize their creations with LEGO DOTS tiles that feature patterns like facial expressions, music notes, rainbows, paw prints and more.

According to a press release from LEGO, the idea for LEGO DOTS stemmed from a survey of 10,800 parents and 7,200 children in the United States, China and Germany. The survey found that kids are looking for “more personalized forms of play where they can explore freely and express themselves through their own designs.”

Image zoom Lego

RELATED: LEGO Introduces New ‘Replay’ Program Encouraging Kids to Donate Unused Bricks to Others in Need

Image zoom Lego

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

“We’re extremely excited to introduce LEGO DOTS as a new arts and crafts building concept giving children a creative canvas for social, self-expressive play with endless, ever-changing patterns, colors and designs,” Lena Dixen of the LEGO Group said in the press release.

RELATED: LEGO Releases Friends Set in Honor of Sitcom’s 25th Anniversary — and It Includes Gunther!

LEGO DOTS will launch on March 1. The sets available for purchase range from $5 to $20, and include five different bracelets, a pineapple-themed pencil holder, a rainbow jewelry holder and animal picture holders.

Each set comes with a selection of LEGO DOTS tiles, but LEGO lovers can also purchase a “booster bag” of extra DOTS for $4.

And there could be more coming after the initial launch of DOTS — according to LEGO’s press release, “more 2D tile-based LEGO products” are on the way.