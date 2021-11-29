These Lego Deals Are Still on for Cyber Monday If You Act Fast
Where would parents and caregivers be these last two years without Lego? Though we may have endured a few foot injuries, those little bricks have been invaluable to anyone at home with kids of a certain age, as they occupied hours upon hours of screen-free time. There's more than one reason Lego is the most-searched toy brand of 2021. And while we can't put a price on all that open-ended educational play, they do cost money. But right now, thanks to Black Friday deals that have extended into Cyber Week, the price of some great Lego kits kids really want for the holidays are much lower.
If you're looking to save money while buying a gift for the Lego masters in your life, your best bet is not to look to the latest 3,000-piece Lego Star Wars kit or the Queer Eye Loft. Instead, look for the kits that are slightly smaller and not aimed at collectors. Any kit that has been discontinued will also have a higher price than its initial face value. The good news is you can find sales on new Lego sets made for kids from most stores. That includes the usual suspects, like Amazon and Walmart. Some less-expected places, like Best Buy, CVS and Kohl's also sell Lego, and they've extended their Cyber Monday discounts to those coveted toys.
The Lego deals available this Cyber Monday include beginner Duplo sets, Super Mario fortresses, sweet Lego Friends and City setups, so many Star Wars spaceships, and, yes, even some of those highly technical models for adults. You can also encourage a bit more free-ranging creativity with a box of Lego bricks with no theme at all — only endless possibilities.
Here are 25 of the best Black Friday Lego deals we found that have stretched on into this Cyber Monday.
Walmart Deals
Buy It! Lego Star Wars Skywalker Adventures Pack, $50 (orig. $79.97), walmart.com
- Lego Duplo My First Alphabet Truck, $20.00 (orig. $24.99); walmart.com
- Lego Classic Creative Brick Box, $40.00 (orig. $50.00); walmart.com
- Lego Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course, $47.99 (orig. $59.99); walmart.com
- Lego Super Mario Guarded Fortress Expansion Set, $35.52 (orig. $49.99); walmart.com
- Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Meditation Chamber, $49.97 (orig. $70.00); walmart.com
Walmart has been offering great Lego deals all month, but it's worth checking back in now that it's Cyber Monday for brand-new deals, as some of its previous sets have sold out. You may be pleasantly surprised to see how much you can save on new Star Wars builds as well as Duplo sets for smaller hands.
Amazon Deals
Buy It! Lego Duplo Town Airport, $13.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
- Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child, $63.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
- Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
- Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box, $37.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- Lego City Space Mars Research Shuttle, $31.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
- Lego DC Wonder Woman vs. Cheetah, $22.39 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
- Lego City Main Square $125.89 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Amazon's Lego deals are a moving target, because the biggest deals sell out quickly. That's OK, because there are constantly new deals to be had on sets featuring favorite themes, like Wonder Woman and The Mandalorian, as well as Lego City sets that will keep kids busy for days.
Best Buy Deals
Buy It! Lego Super Mario Bowser's Castle Battle Expansion Set, $69.99 (orig. $99.99); bestbuy.com
- Lego Creator 3-in-1 Surfer Beach House, $39.99 (orig $49.99); bestbuy.com
- Lego Minecraft the Trading Post, $15.99 (orig. $19.99); bestbuy.com
- Lego Super Heroes Avengers Wrath of Loki, $47.99 (orig. $59.99); bestbuy.com
We don't usually think of Best Buy as the source of gifts you don't have to plug in or recharge, but the electronics store has dozens of Lego sets you can't find on other sites, and they're at the best prices of the year.
CVS Deals
Buy It! Lego Wild Lion Creator, $15.99 with code CYBERMONDAY (orig. $19.99); cvs.com
CVS is offering 20 percent off orders of $50 or more with code CYBERMONDAY, so you can save on gifts for kids while also saving on household essentials you were going to buy anyway.
Kohl's Deals
Buy It! Lego Friends Baking Competition, $27.99 (orig. $39.99); kohls.com
Kohl's, usually the home of unbelievable discounts on clothing, is also an underrated source of toys for less. Find Lego sets for the Ninjago, Lego Friends, and Batman fans in your house — and maybe pick up some new pajamas for them while you're at it.
Lego.com Cyber Monday Sale
Buy It! Brick Headz Dalmatian, $11.99 (orig. $14.99); lego.com
The official Lego home doesn't have as many regular discounts as other sites, but if you sign up for VIP access (which is free) on Cyber Monday, you will be eligible for free gifts and access to exclusive sets, all while earning points toward other gifts.
