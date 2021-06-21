8 Prime Day Deals on Lego Sets for Under $40 You Should Snag Immediately
With Amazon Prime Day in full swing this week, parents - and just about anyone with an important kid in their life - should be thrilled to know that yes, there are plenty of Lego deals to be had. Basically, if you know any children with a birthday coming up, ever, you will not regret snatching up a Lego set right now, since they're on sale for as much as 40 percent off.
At regular pricing, Lego sets can run anywhere from $7 to the hundreds, depending on just how elaborate the build is. If what you're looking for is an extra-special gift for a Lego fanatic, take a look at the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Razor Crest set, on sale for $78 (orig. $129.99) and this Lego Creator Changing Seasons cottage for $85 (orig. $108.99). By the way, you need to be a Prime member to access these discounts.
If you came here looking for a bargain, you can't go wrong with the many Lego kits that are available for less than $40 (some are even under $10). For the kids who love building vehicles, there's a fire response truck and even a Star Wars Resistance A-Wing Starfighter awaiting their constructive hands. And for those who lean more toward imagining tales of friendship and sisterhood, an adorable Lego Friends cube may be more appropriate.
When it comes to Prime Day deals on toys that inspire kids and promote those STEM skills, we're just scratching the surface here. Head on over to Amazon now to see what else will delight you and your kids, and don't forget to sign up for a (free) trial Amazon Prime membership now if you don't have one already. That will get you more discounts and free shipping.
- Lego Friends Olivia's Flamingo Cube, $7.99 (orig. $9.99)
- Lego Duplo My First Balancing Animals, $29.77 (orig. $39.45)
- Lego Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Resistance A-Wing Starfighter, $18.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Lego Super Heroes Crossbones' Hazard Heist, $31.20 (orig. $39.90)
- Lego Friends Stephanie's Cat Cube, $6.99 (orig. $9.99)
- Lego City Fire Chief Response Truck, $17.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Lego Super Mario Thwomp Drop Expansion Set, $28.99 ($39.99)
- Lego Hidden Side Newbury Abandoned Prison, $23.99 (orig. $39.99)
