Legendary Celebrities Who Have Famous Grandkids
Hollywood is a family affair for these talented offspring of iconic elders
Jack Nicholson & Duke Nicholson
Heeeeere's Duke! The legendary Shining star's grandson (born Duke Norfleet to Jack's eldest daughter Jennfier Nicholson) followed his grandfather into the horror genre with his debut role in Jordan Peele's Us.
Gregory Peck & Ethan Peck
The popular American actor, who starred in classic films such as Roman Holiday (1953) and How the West was Won (1962), and had an Oscar-winning turn in To Kill a Mockingbird (1962), passed on his acting chops to grandson Ethan, who stars in the upcoming George Clooney Netflix film The Midnight Sky as a younger version of Clooney himself.
"I think I had a full panic attack," Ethan told CBS' Watch magazine in 2019 of landing the role of a younger version of Clooney's character, Augustine Lofthouse. "I had to sit down on the curb, and I was in tears."
Ethan has also starred in the TV adaptation of 10 Things I Have About You as Patrick Verona and the TV series Star Trek: Discovery as Spock.
Kirk Douglas & Cameron Douglas
Born Issur Danielovitch, Kirk Douglas was a superstar actor, producer, director and philanthropist. He passed on his acting legacy to son Michael Douglas, who's married to actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, and grandson Cameron.
In 2003, the Douglas men got to act alongside each other in the comedy-drama It Runs in the Family.
Debbie Reynolds & Billie Lourd
Born Mary Frances Reynolds, the Hollywood icon had an incredible career in TV, movies and dance before passing away after Christmas 2016, one day after her daughter, Star Wars actress Carrie Fischer, died at 60 after suffering a heart attack.
Fisher's daughter Lourd made her screen debut as Lieutenant Connix in Star Wars: The Forces Awakens and Chanel #3 in Scream Queens (2015-2016). She also paid homage to her beloved grandmother by appearing on the reboot of Will & Grace as the granddaughter of Reynolds' character.
Tippi Hedren & Dakota Johnson
Hedren was a successful model until she was discovered by legendary director Alfred Hitchcock and took a stab at acting. The star grew to fame starring in his iconic thrillers The Birds (1963) and Marnie (1964).
In 1957, Hedren welcomed daughter Melanie Griffith (also an actress) with then-husband Peter Griffith and eventually became grandmother to actress Dakota Johnson. Johnson became a household name after starring in the Fifty Shades of Grey films and is currently dating Chris Martin, Apple Martin's father.
Roxie Roker & Zoë Kravitz
Roker came to fame as Helen Willis on the classic CBS sitcom The Jeffersons (1975-1985). She is also mom to musician Lenny Kravitz, who had daughter Zoë with actress Lisa Bonet in 1988.
Zoë shares her family's talent for music and acting; she has been seen in the film Dope (2015), the award-winning HBO drama Big Little Lies and will play Catwoman in 2022's The Batman.
Samuel Goldwyn & Tony Goldwyn
Samuel Goldwyn was born Schmuel Gelbfisz in Poland in 1879 and went on to become one of Hollywood's most influential pioneers. From creating several studios (yep, that's him in Metro Goldwyn Mayer) to having a hand in dozens of award-winning films, Samuel was a founding member behind the scenes of the movie industry.
His grandson, Tony, has found onscreen success, playing Tarzan in the beloved Disney film (1999), Fitzgerald Grant in the long-time TV drama Scandal (2012-2018) and channeled the dark Samuel Braithwhite in HBO's fantasy-horror series Lovecraft Country (2020).
Blythe Danner & Apple Martin
Blythe Danner is an actress (with roles in films like 2000's Meet the Parents) producer and, oh yeah - mom to Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow.
With Danner as her grandmother and Paltrow and Grammy Award-winner Chris Martin as parents, it stands to reason the teen might have some influential aspirations of her own.
Paul Burke & Alia Shawkat
Burke was best known for his roles as Adam Flint in the TV series Naked City (1960-1963), which earned him two Emmy noms, and Joe Gallagher in 12 O'Clock High (1964-1967).
Shawkat went on to follow in her grandfather's footsteps, landing memorable TV roles such as Maeby Fünke in Arrested Development (2003-2019) and Dory in Search Party (2016-present).
Wellington Mara & Rooney Mara
The Maras are one of the most influential families in the NFL; Tim Mara, Wellington's father, founded the Giants in 1925 and Wellington went on to become the co-owner of the the team until he died in 2005.
Granddaughter Rooney turned to acting and made a name for herself in 2011 as Lisbeth Salander in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. She also played Catherine in the sci-fi romance film Her (2013), alongside now-husband Joaquin Phoenix, with whom she has a son, River. Mara is also sister to actress Kate Mara.
Berry Gordy Jr. & Skyler Austen Gordy
The music executive and pioneer, who famously founded Motown Records and co-wrote iconic songs like The Jackson 5's "I Want You Back" and "ABC," is grandfather to Skyler Austen Gordy, who was one half of the musical duo LMFAO.
Skyler, who goes by stage name Sky Blu (stylized as 8ky 6lu), and Stephen Kendal Gordy, Skyler's uncle who goes by stage name Redfoo, created LMFAO and had chart-topping hits like "Party Rock Anthem," "Sexy and I Know It," "Party Rock" and "I'm in Miami B----." However, the two have since disbanded the group.
Anne Gwynne & Chris Pine
The gorgeous pin-up star-turned-actress performed in horror films Black Friday (1940) and House of Frankenstein (1994) before appearing in TV's first series, Public Prosecutor (1947-1951) as Patricia Kelly.
Years later, grandson Chris Pine would continue the family business, with roles as James T. Kirk in the Star Trek reboot film (2009) and Steve Trevor, opposite Gal Gadot, in Wonder Woman (2017).
Donald Sutherland & Sarah Sutherland
The Canadian native has had a long and impressive acting career, racking up numerous film and TV credits and awards, as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
He's also father to actor Kiefer Sutherland (best known for his starring role as Jack Bauer in 24) and grandfather to actress Sarah Sutherland, who plays Catherine Meyer on HBO's Veep.