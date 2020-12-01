Legendary Celebrities Who Have Famous Grandkids

The popular American actor, who starred in classic films such as Roman Holiday (1953) and How the West was Won (1962), and had an Oscar-winning turn in To Kill a Mockingbird (1962), passed on his acting chops to grandson Ethan, who stars in the upcoming George Clooney Netflix film The Midnight Sky as a younger version of Clooney himself.

"I think I had a full panic attack," Ethan told CBS' Watch magazine in 2019 of landing the role of a younger version of Clooney's character, Augustine Lofthouse. "I had to sit down on the curb, and I was in tears."

Ethan has also starred in the TV adaptation of 10 Things I Have About You as Patrick Verona and the TV series Star Trek: Discovery as Spock.