Spotted: Leelee Sobieski and Lewi Take in Tribeca

Louisanna 'Lewi' Ray is captivated by the festivities as she checks out the Tribeca Film Festival's annual family street fair with mom Leelee Sobieski on April 30 in New York.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 01:38 PM
Advertisement

So much to see!

Louisanna ‘Lewi’ Ray is captivated by the festivities as she checks out the Tribeca Film Festival’s annual family street fair with mom Leelee Sobieski last Saturday in New York.

“I’m really seeing her curiosity come out now — she just looks so smart,” the actress, 28, has said of her 16-month-old daughter with husband Adam Kimmel.

RELATED: Leelee Sobieski’s Big Apple Baby: Daughter Lewi!

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com