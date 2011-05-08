Spotted: Leelee Sobieski and Lewi Take in Tribeca
Louisanna 'Lewi' Ray is captivated by the festivities as she checks out the Tribeca Film Festival's annual family street fair with mom Leelee Sobieski on April 30 in New York.
So much to see!
“I’m really seeing her curiosity come out now — she just looks so smart,” the actress, 28, has said of her 16-month-old daughter with husband Adam Kimmel.
