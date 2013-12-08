Lee Brice Welcomes Son Ryker Mobley

"Our brand new baby boy Ryker Mobley Brice was born healthy. My heart is full," Brice, who is nominated for best country solo performance, writes.

Image zoom

Sara Kauss/WireImage

After kicking off the weekend with a Grammy nomination, Lee Brice has something new to sing about: his baby boy!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The country crooner, 33, and his wife Sara have welcomed their second son, he announced via Twitter Sunday.

Ryker Mobley Brice arrived Wednesday, Dec. 4, weighing in at 8 lbs., 4 oz. and 20½ inches long, Brice tells Country Weekly.

“Mobley was my great-granddaddy’s middle name, my daddy’s and mine,” he explains.

“A week ago I didn’t think I could be any happier. I was wrong. Our brand new baby boy was born healthy. My heart is full,” Brice, who is nominated for best country solo performance for “I Drive Your Truck,” writes.



“Sara is the strongest and most amazing woman I know. She did so good and he is perfect.”

The couple kept the pregnancy under wraps until September, when Brice broke the news with two snapshots of his growing family, including one cheeky picture of 4-year-old son Takoda using binoculars to search for his baby brother.

“The only thing more beautiful than my Sara, is my Sara carrying my second little baby boy! I’m gonna be a daddy again!!!” he captioned the picture.

div.block-quote blockquote {

background: #f9f9f9;

border-left: 10px solid #ccc;

margin: 1.5em 10px;

padding: 0.5em 10px;

quotes: "\201C""\201D""\2018""\2019";

}

div.block-quote blockquote:before {

color: #ccc;

content: open-quote;

font-size: 4em;

line-height: 0.1em;

margin-right: 0.25em;

vertical-align: -0.4em;

}

div.block-quote blockquote p {

display: inline;

}

div.block-quote cite {

background: #c0cbdb;

}