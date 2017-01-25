Country singer-songwriter Lee Brice and his wife Sara are expecting a daughter this summer, Brice revealed in an Instagram clip with their sons

It's a Girl! Lee Brice Reveals Sex of Third Child in Adorable Family Clip

Lee Brice‘s third child is going to be his first daughter.

The “Love Like Crazy” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet black-and-white video of himself, wife Sara and their two sons — Ryker Mobley, 3, and Takoda, 8 — finding out the sex of the baby on the way.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We got the family together last night for a little gender reveal, and we’re having a … ” Brice captioned the clip.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The family is gathered around a table, where the boys are instructed to bite into two cupcakes to reveal the colored centers.

“Take a big bite, so we see the inside of it,” Brice, 37, says to Ryker. ” ‘Cause if the inside is pink, that means it’s a little girl. If the inside is blue, that means we’re having a little baby boy like you.”

“I have a feeling it’s a girl,” Takoda says.

Sara then helps Ryker peel the paper off his cupcake, then counts down before both boys take a bite, revealing pink insides.

“Pink!” the excited mom-to-be exclaims, confirming her older son’s instinct was correct.

The Brice family first revealed their pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE earlier this month.

“Our whole family is thrilled to welcome our third child,” Brice said. “Takoda and Ryker are so excited and Sara is more beautiful than ever. We can’t wait for our new little one to get here this summer.”