LeBron James and His Kids Go Glam for Fun Photo Shoot as Wife Savannah Says 'We a Dope Family'

LeBron James' family is opening up about their lives at home.

Appearing in a photo shoot for Vanity Fair's October issue, the family of five dressed to the nines as they posed for the outlet in their Los Angeles home.

Savannah James, LeBron's wife of nine years and partner of 20 years, celebrated her "dope family," with the outlet, which includes her parents, Jennifer and JK, and LeBron's mother, Gloria.

"Everything isn't for everybody," she says of their low-key family dynamic, adding, "Excuse my language, but we a dope family."

The couple — who share daughter Zhuri, 7, and sons Bryce, 15 and Bronny, 17 — are proud of their children's different interests and strengths.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

For Bronny — who turns 18 next month and is a four-star prospect for the class of 2023 — Savannah notes that right now is about "getting to a place to start to make decisions about his career and where he wants to go in his life."

It's not just Bronny, however; Savannah says that her kids are all comfortable with the celebrity dynamic.

"With LeBron being their dad, it's just automatic," she tells Vanity Fair. "It's not something we've pushed or told them that they had to do, or anything like that. It just happened."

Turning 8 next month, Zhuri enjoys making content for her YouTube lifestyle show, All Things Zhuri. The budding DIYer has shared baking, yoga and painting content so far.

Of all her kids, Savannah says that Bryce is "the mystery of the family."

LeBron James Instagram

Both LeBron, 37, and Savannah, 36, shared the photos from the shoot on Instagram, reflecting on the shoot's significance both personally and on a larger level.

"There's King's and Queen's/Royalty in America as well and I hope I can be one of the ones who showcase that on a daily basis🤴🏾👸🏾🤴🏾🤴🏾👸🏾," the Los Angeles Lakers star wrote.

"James Gang at home!!! Love our family so damn much!!!!!!!"

Savannah added, "I've always known my family was dope, but seeing us in this light, blows my mind! 🤯 Representation is important🤎."