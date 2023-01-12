LeBron James and Wife Savannah Celebrate Son Bronny at Senior Night — See the Family Photos!

LeBron James and his whole family were on deck Wednesday night, ready to support son Bronny on a special night.

The oldest of the Los Angeles Lakers star's children with wife Savannah James enjoyed his senior night at Sierra Canyon with his mom, dad, and siblings this week — sharing the court with little brother Bryce, 15, as sister Zhuri, 8, watched from the stands.

The 18-year-old put up plenty of points on the big night, as he continues to enjoy his final season of high school basketball. After the game, the James family posed together for photos on the court.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In August, LeBron took Bronny and Bryce to practice at the Lakers facility, dribbling, shooting and dunking together.

"Simply no better feeling than doing what I love to do with who I love!" the father of three wrote in an Instagram video. "Great work today Young🤴🏾's #JamesGang👑 #EarnedNotGiven"

As his son considers his future in the sport, LeBron told The Athletic in February that he doesn't plan to retire until he can play in the league with Bronny.

"My last year will be played with my son," he explained. "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point.

Lebron James/Instagram

LeBron shared a heartfelt message in October on his oldest son's 18th birthday.

"How is this kid 18 years old today y'all!!??!! I can't deal with it. 🥺🥺," the NBA dad wrote."I'm so proud of the young man you've become kid!"

"Continue to be YOU throughout your journey because it's simply better that way!" LeBron continued, promising to "be right beside you whenever/however needed!"

Savannah also posted on Instagram honoring her baby boy. "Happy 18th Birthday to my first baby boy!!! 🖤💜🖤💜🖤💜🖤," she wrote, adding "I'm so proud of the man you have become, and I look forward to seeing you thrive and be great in the future!!!"