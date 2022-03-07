LeBron James' Wife Savannah Details Daughter Zhuri's Hair Trim Routine: 'I'm a Kitchen Beautician'

Savannah James took Instagram users through her 7-year-old daughter’s hair routine in a video posted to social media on Monday

Savannah James: wife, businesswoman, mom of three and established "kitchen beautician."

Savannah, 35, took her social media followers through the wash-and-trim routine of 7-year-old daughter Zhuri Nova, whom she shares with legendary NBA player LeBron James, in a video posted to Instagram on Monday. And although she claims she's "not a professional" behind the chair, there's concrete evidence that she definitely could be!

"A little peek into our wash/trim day routine.💆🏾‍♀️💇🏾‍♀️," Savannah captioned the video, adding, "*Disclaimer* I am not a professional. I'm a kitchen beautician. 😂 The process I use has gotten us to these lengths through the last 7 years. Please don't come for me🙂 I will share more details soon!😜."

In the video, Zhuri can be seen sitting in a chair in a cute white dress as her mom straightens her long locks. The video then cuts to Zhuri in a black cape as Savannah sections off her hair, trimming the ends with precision.

At the end of the clip, Savannah holds her daughter's hair out to show the length, and the video ends with the mommy-daughter duo smiling and laughing.

Fans and friends alike couldn't get enough of the hair how-to video, with Wild 'N Out star Teresa Topnotch writing, "😍😍😍 just beautiful!!!! COME ON HAIRRRRR !!!"

"Now y'all just showing off. Don't make me come over there and cop a bundle 👀," Insecure star Yvonne Orji commented, while fitness instructor Kelsey Wells added, "Her smile at the end! ❤️."

While chatting with Access Hollywood at the West Coast premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy in July last year, the NBA star, 37, couldn't help but rave about his three children.