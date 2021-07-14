LeBron James Says His 3 Kids Are the 'Greatest' Things in His Life

LeBron James is one proud dad.

While chatting with Access Hollywood at the West Coast premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy Monday, the NBA star, 36, couldn't help but rave about his three children.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My daughter is the greatest thing in my life, along with my boys," he said. "So, whenever she smiles, it don't matter what I'm doing, it makes me happy."

LeBron brought along his wife and daughter for the big night out, where the Los Angeles Lakers great sported a fitted navy suit with a matching dress shirt, tie and black dress shoes. Savannah, meanwhile, looked stunning in a neon green dress with heels of the same hue, while Zhuri wore an adorable light blue floral ensemble.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

lebron james and his sons Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The athlete also spoke about his kids while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, where he discussed his oldest son's latest achievement.

During the show, guest host Arsenio Hall mentioned that Bronny was featured on the July cover of Sports Illustrated. The teenager appeared on the magazine alongside other members of the popular e-sports team, FaZe Clan.

"Bronny plays video games all day," LeBron told Hall. "I mean, he loves basketball, he plays basketball, loves being a big brother to his little brother and sister. But video games is his thing."

RELATED VIDEO: LeBron James Criticized for Reaction at Son's Basketball Game — Sparks Online Parenting Debate

The Lakers star continued, "When he got on the cover, I was like, 'You know I was younger than you, right?' And then he did some research — all these kids got all these phones, which we didn't have when I was growing up like that — he was like, 'Dad, no, you were actually six months older than me. Now I'm the youngest guy in the household on Sports Illustrated.' "

LeBron and Hall both laughed about the conversation, adding that though Bronny's cover isn't basketball-related, James hopes to see his son get media coverage, again, one day for his skills on the court. "That would be amazing. That would be amazing, for sure," he said.