LeBron James Says It's a 'Proud Moment' as Son Bronny Commits to USC: 'Happy for His Journey'

LeBron James is experiencing a very special moment in parenting.

After the Los Angeles Lakers Game 3 NBA Playoff win on Sunday, the four-time NBA Champion, 38, spoke about the day's earlier basketball news — that oldest son Bronny James, 18, committed to the University of Southern California (USC) for basketball.

Speaking with Spectrum SportsNet, the father of three was beaming with pride, calling the occasion of the announcement "one of the best days of my life."

"First of all, congratulations to Bronny on his decision he made. I'm super proud of him, our family is proud of him," James said. "For me personally, it's even more special to me because it's the first time someone out of my family to go to college. Obviously, I didn't go to college."

"It's just a proud moment to see my son go to college, and he's the first one to go college in my family. Super duper proud, super emotional, but just super duper excited and happy for his journey," he concluded.

"Today was a proud day. I couldn't lose today, no matter the outcome of this game."

The NBA star also shared Bronny's announcement photo on Instagram, along with his own caption, writing, "FIGHT ON ✌🏾!!! So damn proud of you kid!"

"I have no words besides I LOVE YOU @bronny!!! LET'S GO!!!!!!!!🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ #GoTrojans🗡️."

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Savannah James — who also shares daughter Zhuri, 7, and son Bryce, 15, with the Lakers star — celebrated the milestone moment by sharing the photo, and writing a heartfelt message for her oldest.

"I am beyond proud and so excited for this next chapter in your journey!!! I know the thought and time that was put into making sure this decision was the right one for YOU!!" she wrote.

"Can't wait to see what the future holds for you and always know that I have your back, front and sides! 4L LFG!!!!! ❤️💛❤️💛❤️✌🏾."