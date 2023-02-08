LeBron James Poses with All Three of His Kids After Becoming Highest-Scoring NBA Player

LeBron James posed with daughter Zhuri and sons Bryce and Bronny after one of the biggest moments in his career on Tuesday night

Published on February 8, 2023 01:28 PM
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a picture with his family at the end of the game, (L-R) Bronny James, Bryce James, Zhuri James Savannah James and Gloria James, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar's career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Harry How/Getty

LeBron James' family was courtside cheering him on through one of the biggest moments in his career.

The NBA star's three children witnessed the moment that LeBron, 38, passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record to become the highest-scoring NBA player of all time. The James family was among thousands bursting into cheers at the sight, which happened during the third quarter of the Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Sons Bryce, 15, and Bronny, 18, could be seen with their phones out, following their dad around the court as he scored the historic point. Both boys quickly rose to their feet cheering as the crowd erupted around them.

The NBA shared footage of the moment on Instagram, writing, "@kingjames makes history as his sons look on! #ScoringKing"

After the game, the James family greeted LeBron on the court, with Zhuri, 8, racing over to her dad with a big smile on her face.

Getting together for a family photo, Bronny and Bryce stood to one side of LeBron, with Zhuri posing in front of him and wife Savannah James and mom Gloria James standing on the opposite side.

Last month, the family gathered to celebrate one of Bronny's accomplishments as the oldest of the Los Angeles Lakers star's children enjoyed his senior night at Sierra Canyon with his mom, dad, and siblings — sharing the court with little brother Bryce as the rest of the family watched from the stands.

The 18-year-old put up plenty of points on the big night, as he continues to enjoy his final season of high school basketball. After the game, the James family posed together for photos on the court.

LeBron shared a heartfelt message in October on his oldest son's 18th birthday.

"How is this kid 18 years old today y'all!!??!! I can't deal with it. 🥺🥺," the NBA dad wrote."I'm so proud of the young man you've become kid!"

"Continue to be YOU throughout your journey because it's simply better that way!" LeBron continued, promising to "be right beside you whenever/however needed!"

Savannah also posted on Instagram honoring her baby boy. "Happy 18th Birthday to my first baby boy!!! 🖤💜🖤💜🖤💜🖤," she wrote, adding "I'm so proud of the man you have become, and I look forward to seeing you thrive and be great in the future!!!"

