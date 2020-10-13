LeBron James Gifts Daughter Zhuri a Lavish Playhouse Ahead of Her 6th Birthday: 'My Princess'

"Oh my bad, I got your floor dirty?" LeBron James said with a laugh as Zhuri wiped her dad's footprints from the tile

The No. 1 rule at Zhuri Nova's house? Wipe your feet!

LeBron James learned the hard way after entering his daughter's new playhouse, which he posted videos of to his Instagram Story Tuesday while sharing that Zhuri had received the house ahead of her sixth birthday next week.

"Early bday gift my princess!!!!! Love you baby Z," he wrote atop the first video, first showing the main house and then panning to his daughter's smaller (yet just as chic) replica in the expansive, lush backyard.

"So this is outside the house, and then this little girl has the nerve to have her own house. Are you doing school from your crib?" the NBA star asked Zhuri in one video, laughing. "Your house looks just like the big house."

After showing off her stylish furniture — including a learning area, purple couch with pink cushions and impressively sized play kitchen, complete with booth seating — Zhuri took a napkin and bent down to wipe the black-and-white tiles in the entryway.

"Oh my bad, I got your floor dirty?" James, 35, said from behind the camera with a chuckle.

"I'm most excited about the fashion and talking to the designers," the All Things Zhuri YouTuber said of what she was looking forward to about hosting a fashion event, going on to share that she "practiced with" her mom Savannah, who "got me my clothes" for the big day.

As for a piece that stands out to Zhuri in particular? "My favorite was the pink one because my favorite color is pink and purple and gold," the little girl told PEOPLE.

Image zoom LeBron James Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty

RELATED VIDEO: LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers Win 2020 NBA Finals Nearly 9 Months After Kobe Bryant's Death

James, meanwhile, is busy celebrating not only his daughter's upcoming birthday but helping lead the Los Angeles Lakers to victory at Sunday night's 2020 NBA Finals over the Miami Heat.

Celebrating his team's win, the athlete posted a new photo of himself posing with the golden trophy, holding up four fingers on each hand as he smiles for the camera while wearing new championship gear. "444," he wrote alongside the photograph on Twitter.

Alongside the 17th title for the Lakers franchise, James now has four NBA championship titles to his own name, bringing him to a tie with other legends like Shaquille O'Neal and Robert Parish.