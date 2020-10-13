Zhuri tells PEOPLE that she "practiced with" her mom Savannah for the fashion event, who "got me my clothes" for the big day

LeBron James' Daughter Zhuri, 5½, Talks Janie and Jack's New Collection — and Her 'Dream Outfit'

Zhuri Nova's got an eye for style.

PEOPLE spoke to LeBron James' daughter, who turns 6 years old next week, about helping to launch Janie and Jack's newest collection: Janie and Jack x Harlem's Fashion Row.

"I'm most excited about the fashion and talking to the designers," Zhuri says of what she was looking forward to about hosting a fashion event, going on to share that she "practiced with" her mom Savannah, who "got me my clothes" for the big day.

As for a piece that stands out to Zhuri in particular? "My favorite was the pink one because my favorite color is pink and purple and gold," the little girl tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom Janie and Jack x Harlem's Fashion Row Janie and Jack

Image zoom Janie and Jack x Harlem's Fashion Row Janie and Jack

Image zoom Zhuri James hosts the launch of Janie and Jack x Harlem's Fashion Row Lindsey Boice for Janie and Jack

Zhuri certainly likes getting dressed to the nines for glam events, but when it comes to her ideal ensemble, she's thinking more function than fashion.

"My dream outfit is a chef outfit," the All Things Zhuri YouTuber tells PEOPLE.

And when she's not hosting fashion events, one of Zhuri's favorite things to do is "cartwheels and handstands" — and spend time with her family, which includes James, 35, Savannah and their sons Bryce Maximus, 13, and LeBron Raymone Jr., a.k.a "Bronny," 16.

"My favorite thing I like to do with my family is hug them," Zhuri says.

Image zoom Zhuri James hosts the launch of Janie and Jack x Harlem's Fashion Row Lindsey Boice for Janie and Jack

Of the inspiration behind the collection, Harlem's Fashion Row founder and CEO Brandice Daniel says in a press release, "As a parent, I wanted to support designers of color by purchasing children's wear for my daughter."

"I realized that the children's market had very little racial diversity," she continues. "Partnering three Black designers with Janie and Jack is a historic and courageous move led by [Janie and Jack Senior Vice President and General Manager] Shelly Walsh."

"This partnership has inspired the designers and will hopefully provoke an entire industry to think differently about what it could look like to include more BIPOC designers in their strategy," Daniel adds.