LeBron James Celebrates His Son Bryce's Middle School Graduation: 'Proud of You Kid'

Lebron James is one proud father!

On Friday, the 36-year-old basketball star celebrated his son Bryce, who completed his middle school education. "CONGRATULATIONS to my guy guy Bryce Maximus on graduating middle 🏫 . 🎓🎓🎓," the athlete captioned the photo of Bryce and proud mom Savannah Brinson, who is James' wife and high school sweetheart.

"HS up next! Proud of you kid! Keep going to the 🔝," the Los Angeles Lakers star continued, also adding the hashtag, "#JamesGang👑" at the end of his post.

Along with Bryce, James and Brinson, 34, are also parents to son LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. and daughter Zhuri Nova.

While recently chatting with his close friend, businessman Maverick Carter on their joint talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, James opened up about his two sons and the love he receives from them.

When asked by Carter, 41, if "they care that you're a great basketball player," James replied: "No. I get sad too, I get sad at times like what the f---."

The father of three continued, "Like, Dad here, I know I'm gone a lot, but dad is here. Can I get a hug, you know what I'm saying? What's up, show me some love?"

"And I start thinking, Oh s---, I remember when I was 13, 16, I get it," James added. "He's driving, he's got his license. He's got hair on his chest."