LeBron James and Wife Savannah Wish Son Bronny a Happy Birthday: 'How Are You 17?'

LeBron James and his wife Savannah are wishing their eldest son a very happy birthday.

The NBA legend, 36, celebrated the 17th birthday of his son LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. on Instagram Wednesday. Both he and Savannah, 35, posted special messages for their son, whom they welcomed in 2004.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Los Angeles Lakers star shared a series of photos to mark the milestone, posting a shot of his whole family — including son Bryce, 14, and daughter Zhuri, 6 — along with a few photos of himself and Bronny, plus some solo pictures of the birthday boy at a restaurant.

"They is insane man!!! 17!! 17!! What In the hell is going on," he began his Instagram caption. "How are you 17?? 🥺🥺🥺. My baby boy! Ight enough of soft 💩💩. 🤣🤣."

Lebron James and Wife Celebrate Oldest Son Bronny Turning 17 Credit: LeBron James Instagram

He continued, "Proud of you Young 🤴🏾. Watching you grow into the young man you are today makes me so happy and proud! Love you kid! Keep going up above and beyond! I'm right here guiding and watching! ❤️❤️❤️❤️👑."

Savannah also posted a sweet shout-out to her son on social media, sharing a black and white snap of Bronny smiling with a celebratory birthday candle, apparently from the same outing that her husband shared.

"I can't believe you are 17 @bronny!!! But I'm so happy that you are growing into the amazing young man you are!!" she wrote on Instagram. "You make me so happy, I'm so proud of you and I can't wait to see what the future holds for you!! I love you beyond words!! 💕💕💕, she wrote, playfully adding the hashtag #GiverOfStretchMarks 😂😘"

Proud dad LeBron has previously spoken about how much fatherhood means to him, telling Access Hollywood over the summer that his three children are the "greatest" thing in his life.

Lebron James and Wife Celebrate Oldest Son Bronny Turning 17 Credit: LeBron James Instagram

Speaking specifically of his daughter, he added, "Whenever she smiles, it don't matter what I'm doing, it makes me happy."

In a 2019 interview with WKYC, the basketball legend described his parenting style as constant. "It's an every day thing. It's not like I sit my kids down and be like, 'Listen, this is what I'm telling you, this is how you should do...' No," he explained. "It's every day... You're teaching them the blueprint every day."