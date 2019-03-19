It's a Girl! HGTV Star Leanne Ford and Husband Erik Welcome Daughter Ever Allen

Leanne Ford is officially a mama!

The Restored by the Fords star welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband Erik, the couple confirm to PEOPLE exclusively.

Ever Allen Ford was born on Monday, March 18, at 6:45 p.m. weighing in at 8 lbs., 4 oz. and 20.5 inches long. The couple tells PEOPLE, “Everyone is healthy and happy.”

“Her name, Ever, means ‘always and eternal,’ ” the happy new parents say. “We believe this sweet soul was put on this earth for a purpose, and we can’t wait to see what that will be.”

The couple first shared their happy news exclusively with PEOPLE in October, as the HGTV star explained that the couple were fortunate enough to conceive soon after they decided to start trying.

“So many women have trouble getting pregnant and so many of my friends have kind of had their woes about it, so I just assumed that would be the case, and you just assume it’s going to take a long time, and it didn’t,” Ford said.

The interior designer, who stars alongside her contractor brother Steve on their HGTV show, went on to share that she “always thought I’d have boys,” which made learning she was expecting a daughter an emotional moment.

“Since I was little, I thought if I ever had children, they would be boys, so when the sonogram woman told us it’s a little girl, we both got teary-eyed,” she said. “I was like, ‘Actually, that feels very right.’ “

“And Erik said one time, ‘I hope we have a little mini-me of you,’ ” she added. “He’s like, ‘I hope there’s just two little Leannes running around.’ “

In a testament to their love, Ford previously opened up to PEOPLE about one adorable design feature of her daughter’s nursery.

“It’s kind of hokey. Erik and I keep all our love letters and little notes that we’ve written each other,” she shared. “I think I’m going to hang those over her crib. Like, ‘This is why you’re here, kid. This is the story of you.’ “

The second season of Restored by the Fords is currently airing on HGTV.