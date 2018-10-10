Leanne Ford‘s current renovation project? Her own home — in preparation for baby!

The Restored by the Fords star, 37, is expecting her first child with husband Erik, they share with PEOPLE exclusively. Their daughter is due in mid-March.

The couple’s journey to conception was not a long one. Soon after they decided to start trying, Ford explains, she became pregnant. The parents-to-be learned the exciting news in August.

“So many women have trouble getting pregnant and so many of my friends have kind of had their woes about it, so I just assumed that would be the case and you just assume it’s going to take a long time, and it didn’t,” says Ford.

“I was really surprised and instantaneously happy, so that felt really amazing because I wasn’t expecting it,” adds Erik, 35, calling the moment they found out “a really sweet, vivid day.”

Leanne Ford Winnie Au

While Ford — who stars in her HGTV series (which will return for season 2 in early 2019) alongside her brother, Steve Ford — admits she “never imagined having children,” finding out she was going to be a mom felt “natural” to her.

“Erik is the reason I wanted to have children, because of us,” she tells PEOPLE. “Before that … I was just trekking along in my little career, happy as could be and then you said one time … he said, ‘We have too much love not to share it.’ Do you remember that? I was like, ‘I hear that.’ “

“It’s funny, somebody just changes your mind,” Ford continues. “You think you’ve got your whole life figured out, think you have your path figured out, and something comes and just changes your mind.”

“Yeah, neither of us ever envisioned having children,” Erik agrees. “When you see your future ahead of you, that wasn’t an image that we saw, and now it’s here.”

Leanne Ford HGTV

The interior-design expert, who has also just released three curated color palettes with her hometown paint brand PPG, tells PEOPLE, “I always thought I’d have boys,” and that learning she and her husband were expecting a daughter was an emotional moment.

“Since I was little, I thought if I ever had children, they would be boys, so when the sonogram woman told us it’s a little girl, we both got teary-eyed,” Ford says. “I was like, ‘Actually, that feels very right.’ “

“And Erik said one time, ‘I hope we have a little mini-me of you,’ ” she shares. “He’s like, ‘I hope there’s just two little Leannes running around.’ “

