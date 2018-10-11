Pregnant HGTV Star Leanne Ford Has the Cutest, 'Kind of Hokey' Plan for Her Daughter's Nursery

HGTV star Leanne Ford is preparing to welcome her first baby, a girl, with husband Erik Allen Ford in March.

And you can bet the Restored by the Fords designer is using the opportunity to plan the nursery of her dreams.

The big question, however, is whether she’ll use her signature all-white palette, or kick the habit and give in to pink.

“Part of me thinks I’ll go super girly and just the antithesis of my normal design life — some serious cottage wallpaper or like the downstairs of Downton Abbey,” she brainstorms aloud in this week’s issue of PEOPLE.

“It’s going to be cute, whatever it is,” Ford adds, admitting, “Most likely, the kid’s room will probably be white.”

Leanne Ford and husband Erik Winnie Au

Ford’s love for white paint has become a running joke on her and her brother Steve’s show, which returns to HGTV for its second season in early 2019 and on which she has been known to wear a T-shirt that reads, “Wear Black Paint White.”

It also led her to partner with Pittsburgh-based PPG to create color palettes that include her three go-to shades of white (they’re very different from one another, she swears).

“It’s so fun picking these palettes. I was cutting and pasting and gluing, like this is everything I loved in childhood coming back to adulthood. It’s been awesome,” Ford tells PEOPLE.

Leanne Ford Winnie Au

The mom-to-be does have one adorable idea she’s definitely set on, though she admits, “It’s kind of hokey. Erik and I keep all our love letters and little notes that we’ve written each other.”

“I think I’m going to hang those over her crib,” Ford explains. “Like, ‘This is why you’re here, kid. This is the story of you.’ “

