LeAnn Rimes Opens Up About Her Stepsons and Whether They'll Go to Grammys Parties with Her

LeAnn Rimes is opening up about her teenage stepsons.

Speaking with PeopleTV at the 2020 MusiCares event in Los Angeles on Friday, Rimes revealed that Mason, 16, and Jake, 12, aren’t too interested in joining her at industry events like the Grammys before-and-after-parties

“They’re not that way at all, actually. They’re so chill,” the 37-year-old singer said ahead of her performance at the event.

“I think it’s from being around all of us, they’re like, ‘Whatever, no one’s that cool,'” she added. Rimes is married to the boys’ father, Eddie Cibrian, who shares the teens with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville.

“Trust me, they put us in our place,” Rimes said, adding that they don’t get starstruck by their parents’ jobs in the spotlight. “They’re like, ‘What do you do again? Like, what?'”

The whole “modern family” spent Christmas together, Glanville revealed in an Instagram post last month.

“Merry Christmas #modernfamily,” the 47-year-old reality star wrote in the caption for the snap, which featured herself, Cibrian, Rimes, Mason, Jake, and some other family members.

Glanville later clarified on Twitter that she didn’t spend the entire day with Rimes and Cibrian, but asked to take a group photo while she was picking up her sons.

“I just want to make this clear I did not spend Christmas Day with my ex, his wife & family,” she wrote on December 26. “Had I been invited I would have. I was simply picking up the boys car still running in the driveway & asked to take a quick pic.”

She later added in another tweet, “I love everyone in that pic I just don’t want it getting twisted.”

Cibrian filed for divorce from Glanville in 2009, after going public with his relationship with Rimes. Two years later, Cibrian and Rimes tied the knot.

Glanville said last year that she and Rimes had decided to put their past behind them and focus on having a positive relationship for the kids.

The group of five spent Easter together last year, with Rimes sharing a happy group shot.

“Happy Easter LovEs! Our awkward family Easter 🐣 photo/Christmas card?! Lol,” she wrote on Instagram. “Today has been a wonderful day. Many blessings to your family from all of us!”

She added, “*awkward – the way we are standing, not that we are all together. Not awkward at all.”